Rumor Mongering: David James Has An Opinion On Kalvin Phillips

Just when I was about to give up searching for news (for lack of a better word), I came across the following quote from former Liverpool goalkeeper David James about Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

“I believe Kalvin Phillips is a terrific player. Initially, the idea of Declan Rice going to Manchester City made perfect sense when you consider how well he and Kalvin play together for England, but obviously that didn’t come to fruition. There’s absolutely no reason why Kalvin Phillips wouldn’t fit into that Liverpool side,” “I’m not greatly concerned by his injury record because I seemed to remember him being on the bench most of the time for Manchester City last season. There’s no reason to be worried by his lack of gametime either as that suggests that these players are doing nothing when they’re not playing. I can assure you that all players are still as fit as needed and Manchester City have started off flying this season despite only having three pre-season games, so I don’t believe Kalvin will need a lot of time to adjust if he was to make the move to Liverpool.”

Honestly, not sure what this is supposed to mean. Liverpool and City are both scrambling for midfielders, and it seems unlikely that City would sell to Liverpool in this climate.

Moreover, bringing Phillips into the squad would introduce a new problem: the Reds already have a Phillips, Nat, on the books. To bring in another Phillips would necessitate that both Nat and Kalvin participate in the ritualistic fight to the death known as Kal-if-fee. This, in turn, would leave us short either a defender or (more likely) a midfielder, and we’d be back to square one.