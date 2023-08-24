Saudi League’s Al-Ittihad Reportedly Seek Shock Mohamed Salah Transfer

When the Saudi Pro League started throwing around big money earlier this summer, there was plenty of speculation about what that might mean for the future of Liverpool’s 31-year-old Egyptian superstar forward Mohamed Salah.

As one of the best attackers in the world and probably the game’s most prominent Muslim player, it seemed to many obvious that Salah would be a target for the sportswashing project, and this week we have our clearest confirmation of such.

At least according to The Athletic, Al-Ittihad are where Salah would end up were he to move, and while most assumed the earliest window for a transfer would be 2024 there is apparently some hope on the Saudi side of a deal this year.

Given the lateness of their interest in signing Salah this summer, though, with just a week left in the transfer window, it’s difficult to imagine Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp signing off on a sale in anything but the most exceptional circumstances.

For Salah’s part, the last noises from the player’s camp were from agent Ramy Abbas, who responded to previous speculation about his future saying, “If we considered leaving LFC this year we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool centre half and Salah coffee buddy Dejan Lovren says it’s bullshit. So there’s that. Also, it could be worth noting that Liverpool play Saudi-owned Newcastle United in three days. So that might be something, too.