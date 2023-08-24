Rumour Mongering: Leverkusen Would Demand €70M for Piero Hincapié

Over the past couple of days, Piero Hincapié has emerged rather shakily as a potential Liverpool centre half target. On paper, the highly mobile 21-year-old Ecuadorian checks a lot of boxes: left footed, comfortable on the ball, able to fill in at fullback and in midfield.

However, the trail of this transfer rumour traces its way from a brief mention in English tabloids to the Ecuadorian press and back to England—ignoring, of course, that it wasn’t local chatter and that the Ecuadorian press cited The Express as the story’s originators.

We don’t really know, then, if Liverpool are actually interested. Even if on paper it might make sense that they would at least be keeping an eye on the player. What we do know, apparently, is what he would cost if they are. And he would cost a staggering €70M.

At least that’s what Bild are proposing, suggesting it would take an immoral offer for them to consider letting the player—currently out recovering from a broken metatarsal and expected back in September—given that they have him locked down through 2027.

It’s also worth noting that unless the player quietly changed agents, he is represented by the same agency that lied to Liverpool over Moises Caicedo’s willingness to join, and one would expect that at a minimum the club would be hesitant of dealing with them again.