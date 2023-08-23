Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Centre Half Search Targets Piero Hincapié

Having failed to sign one Ecuadorian doesn’t mean Liverpool might not yet sign a player from the Andean nation. Or at least that’s the story out of Ecuador, with the Reds said to be looking to move on from their Moises Caicedo disappointments with Piero Hincapié.

It’s a rather thin transfer thread to begin with, especially given Hincapié is a centre half, but one can perhaps forgive the local framing. What’s harder to look past is that the story, as presented by Ecuavisa, is said to be coming from English sources and not local ones.

That hasn’t stopped the English media now picking up on the rumour and presenting it as a story out of Ecuador. Meanwhile, The Express are said to be the originators, but who exactly there said it there, when, and in what context appears lost in the mists of the internet.

On paper, though, the 21-year-old Ecuador international and Bayer Leverkusen man does look a plausible fit for Liverpool’s presumed centre half needs, a young and highly mobile left-footed defender both capable of covering a lot of ground and capable on the ball.

For what it’s worth, a fee of £35M is floated, though in all likelihood this is a case of a throwaway line in an English outlet—possibly in a speculative list of possible targets—spotted in Hincapié’s homeland and now returned to and re-amplified by the English press.