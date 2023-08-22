Rumour Mongering: Reds Reject Amrabat Raid

With a defensive midfielder in place and the market for the position being utterly unreasonable this summer, Liverpool appear to — despite sitting on at least £100m to spend if deemed necessary — have decided that they have concluded their business for the summer.

Names, so many names, will continue to feature on the neverending rumour mill, but at this point, a move for Fluminense’s André in January and not much else appears to be the most likely outcome when all is said and done.

One such name is Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan has been a regular feature in Reds transfer rumours since impressing at the World Cup, and was heavily linked in those crazy days of the Caicedo Wars. Apparently, not without reason.

According to Fabrizio Romano — although it is unclear which legitimate outlet, if any, he procured the information from — Liverpool turned down the chance to sign the 27-year old from Fiorentina last week, opening the door for Manchester United to secure the midfielder before the window closes in ten days time.

This will certainly be to the chagrin of some fans, whereas others — those who enjoy defensive midfielders who can be athletic and make tackles, for instance — will breathe a sigh of relief.

Anyway. Back to thirstily watching Szoboszlai content.