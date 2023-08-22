Bayern Munich Reportedly Undecided on Gravenberch Future

Despite the transfer window nearing its final week, Bayern Munich are undecided as to whether they will consider a sale of 21-year-old Dutch midfield Ryan Gravenberch with both Liverpool and Manchester United said to be interested.

That’s the latest this week from The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, who claims that despite having reached a very late stage in the summer transfer window Germany’s perpetual champions haven’t quite made their minds up on the player.

Grvenberch arrived at Bayern last summer as one of the most hyped prospects in all of European football but rather preposterously managed less than 1,000 minutes in 33 total appearances at a rate of around 28 minutes per outing.

Those total speak to the fact that while playing with fair regularity, Gravenberch almost never started for Bayern, and on the small handful of occasions that he did make the cut for the starting eleven he never lasted the full 90 minutes.

The situation lead to rumblings early in the summer that he wanted out, though at the time Bayern were said to be resistant to the idea and rumours surrounding his future largely disappeared until this past week’s rather unexpected revival.