Liverpool Reportedly See £25M André Approach Rejected by Fluminense

Following the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, Liverpool appear as though they may have decided to pivot their focus from signing a young defensive specialist for midfield and toward bringing in a slightly more advanced profile.

While the chatter surrounding Cheick Doucouré has cooled off slightly over the past week, there has been a return of rumoured interest in Ryan Gravenberch and over the last 12 hours or so significant talk of movement on the André front.

The 22-year-old Fluminense man has been a rumoured target for some time, and the most recent reports out of Brazil have the Reds presenting a £25M verbal offer but not going past that as his club have signalled it would be rejected.

Those reports appear to have been confirmed on the English side of things, and personal terms are said to be in place in case a deal can be done, but Fluminense are highly resistant to doing so due to their Copa Libertadores aspirations.

One of the top picks for South America’s Champions League-equivalent, the Brazilians are favoured to advance past Paraguay’s Club Olimpia in the quarter-finals—with the second leg set for the early hours of deadline day in the UK.

The player is rumoured to have a release clause set at around £35M. However, Liverpool are said to be hesitant to go to that level for a player with no experience in a top league and question marks as to how his game might translate.

Meanwhile, there have been renewed suggestions out of Brazil in recent days that if the Reds are willing to wait until January a fee closer to £20M—along with a sell-on clause of some form—might be acceptable to Fluminense.