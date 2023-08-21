Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Man United Ramp Up Gravenberch Interest

When Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, most assumed any pursuit of another box-to-box type midfielder was finished, and certainly in the weeks that followed any links to the likes of Nice’s Khéphren Thuram and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch largely disappeared.

In recent days, though, following their signing of Wataru Endo to fill the gap at defensive midfield, rumours of Gravenberch interest have returned in force, with everyone from English tabloids like The Mail to Dutch outlets like De Telegraaf to transfer influencers on social media talking up a potential deal.

This time around, though, Manchester United are a rumoured competitor for the Dutch 21-year-old who arrived at Bayern last summer with massive hype and wound up unhappy to only end up a rotation piece, making 33 appearances but totalling less than 1,000 minutes of playing time.

Averaging just 28 minutes per appearance speaks to Gravenberch’s more limited role than had been expected, and the player at times has appeared to be agitating for a move as a result of that. It’s not entirely clear, though, that his position at Liverpool would necessarily be better than it is in Germany.

Certainly he wouldn’t be ahead of Szoboszlai or fellow new signing Alexis Mac Allister, and when Thiago Alcantara is fit he would be behind him as well. Plus, for all the promise showed at Ajax in 2021-22, on his Bayern return it’s no guarantee he’d be a better option than Curtis Jones or Harvey Elliott.

Still, there’s a reason Bayern pushed so hard to sign him last summer, and for the right price his potential would be worth a gamble, even if it’s not entirely obvious just where he would fit into the squad at this stage in the summer or whether he’d have any clearer a path to playing time at Liverpool.