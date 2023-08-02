Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Plan Final, £40M + Add-Ons Roméo Lavia Bid

Having sold Fabinho and Jordan Henderson after the veteran duo had their heads turned by Saudi interest has left Liverpool with no senior players with any experience in the six and a real need to sign a defensive midfielder before the season kicks off in less than a week.

From that precarious starting point, they have made two bids for 19-year-old Southampton rising star Roméo Lavia. The first, £34M plus £4M in add-ons. The second, £38M plus £3M in add-ons. Both bids were quickly rejected by Southampton, but the Reds will be hoping third time’s the charm.

At least according to Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolieri, who says a third and final offer is now in the works that will see Liverpool offer £40M guaranteed plus unspecified add-ons. What’s more, it’s said to be an offer likely to meet Southampton’s demands.

There had been whispers nothing less than £50M would tempt Saints to sell, but with no other serious bidders emerging and the player’s value not likely to rise following a year in the Championship—and with Southampton regularly running at a loss even before their relegation—Liverpool will hope that it’s enough.

Given the Reds have signalled they believe their first two offers already represented overpays for a young player with 2k minutes of Premier League experience who remains more promise than proven, though, there is a point they will have to walk away.

If the information is accurate, then, we now wait to find out if Southampton are willing to try to call the Reds’ bluff one more time and risk heading into the season with an unhappy player and no certainty they will receive more for him a year from now or if £40M guaranteed is enough.