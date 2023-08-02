Liverpool Reportedly Seeking Two Further Midfield Signings

With less than two weeks before their season opener against Chelsea, Liverpool find themselves without an experienced senior six in the squad following the unexpected departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Efforts to bring in 19-year-old Southampton holding midfielder Roméo Lavia, though, have run into trouble, with Southampton knowing Liverpool’s needs and unwilling to move off a £50M valuation. Yesterday, that led to reports of a potential pivot to Fluminense’s André.

However, according to club-connected journalist Melissa Reddy, signing one wouldn’t necessarily come at the expense of the other, with Liverpool seeking two further midfield signings—one a ball controller and one a destroyer.

However, while two midfielders is the preference—and a centre half is also still a target—one new holding player for this summer is the bare minimum and the club will need to find a way to get a deal across the line in a market seemingly thin on options while everyone knows how desperate they are.

Liverpool also remain in contact with Southampton and, with Lavia wanting to join the Reds this summer and avoid a season in the Championship, there is still hope a deal can be done for a player they appear to value closer to the £30-35M region.

Having already gone well over their initial valuation in search of a compromise and the season drawing near, Liverpool now face the difficult decision—albeit one that can hardly be a surprise following Fabinho’s departure.