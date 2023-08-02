Rumour Mongering: Livepool and Arsenal Pursue Jesper Lindstrom

According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, both Liverpool FC and Arsenal are hot in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt’s 23-year-old Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

The German club is reportedly seekinga fee of no less than €35m (£30m), and could go as high as €55m (£47m) if a bidding war ensues.

The Danish international is a attacking midfielder, who has also played on the wing and deeper in central midfield. Depending on your view of the player, that’s versatility or a player who doesn’t quite know his best position yet.

Regardless, this rumour doesn’t seem likely whilst Liverpool are pre-occupied in a race against time to secure a defensive midfielder, whether it is Southampton’s Romeo Lavia or Fluminense’s André, before the start of the season in two weeks.

Even for Arsenal, that rumour doesn’t seem to make much sense, as they’ve already bought a fellow position chameleon in Kai Havertz already. It would definitely be a bold move for the Gunners to double down on the attacking midfielder in central midfielder gambit.