Transfer Rumour Mill: Klopp Coveting Real Madrid Duo

The Spanish media have once again latched onto linking Liverpool with Real Madrid stars Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde. If you’ve been following the various plotlines and side stories of this summer transfer window, you’ve know that Tchouaméni’s name has come up frequently.

Fede Valverde is another frequent guest star in the Liverpool transfer drama soap opera. The Uruguayan has a fight on his hands for position in a team that has already brought in former Liverpool target Jude Bellingham. According to El Nacional, Klopp is “in love” with the player and has reignited his interest after the Reds had their £110m bid on Moises Caicedo turned down.

However, Real Madrid is said to be uninterested in taking offers for either of these two players, and Tchouaméni has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the Spanish capital. Both players started in Real Madrid’s 2-0 opening victory against Athletic Bilbao.

With the imminent arrival of Wataru Endo, Klopp may still be looking to bring one or two more midfielders into the fold. The 30-year-old Endo is likely only a stopgap in defensive midfield, a position Liverpool have made clear is a priority for them this summer. However, the other position that still needs filling is at center-back, where Liverpool always feel a couple pulled hamstrings away from a total meltdown.

The elusive double steal is as unlikely to happen as the equally as elusive player trade in Europe. If a transfer is going to happen, the committee will hone in on the player they are most interested in or think they have the most realistic shot at bagging.