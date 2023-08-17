Rumoured Liverpool Target Gonçalo Inácio Signs New Sporting CP Contract

Earlier in the summer, Sporting Lisbon’s 21-year-old Portuguese international centre half Gonçalo Inácio was rumoured to be a Liverpool target. Those links had largely dried up over the past month, but Liverpool fans hoping for defensive reinforcement this summer didn’t entirely give up hope.

Today it seems that they will have to, with the player having officially agreed a new long-term deal with the Portuguese side and raising his €50M release clause to €60M. It’s only a moderate bump, but it’s difficult to imagine the player signing a new deal if he intended to depart this summer.

The pacy Inácio has been a mainstay in Sporting’s system since 2012 when he joined the club at just ten years of age. After working his way through the youth ranks, the centre half broke through to the first team in the 2020-21 season and has now made 120 appearances over three seasons.

In the meantime, Liverpool’s focus remains on completing the signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, and another midfielder—with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucouré the rumoured favoured target—could also be in the works after which a centre half could be targeted with any remaining budget.