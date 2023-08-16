Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Make Second Attempt to Sign Gravenberch

When Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the summer, most assumed that would it be the last anyone would hear of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch being linked with The Reds.

However, following the surprise departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, sourcing not just a starting six but potentially one additional midfield signing in support of that became a rumoured goal for the club.

Today, we got what appears to be news on that front, with Bayern-connected SportBild chief Christian Falk claiming that Liverpool are set to make a second approach for the promising 21-year-old box-to-box player.

The tall and technical midfielder has a well rounded game and is a willing and effective presser, though there are worries about his seeming inability often go the full 90 minutes and he isn’t a defensive specialist.

Following news earlier in the day claiming Liverpool are pushing to sign Crystal Palace’s cultured destroyer Cheick Doucouré, though, it’s not impossible to imagine a scenario where Gravenberch arrives as well.