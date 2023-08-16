Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Pursue Checik Doucoré

As per Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Liverpool FC intend to pursue Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucouré after last week’s double snub from Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Fingers crossed Chelsea don’t need another defensive midfielder.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as Liverpool were linked with the Malian midfielder and Lavia after the Szoboszlai transfer, although there were warnings that Palace’s player of the season would not come cheap.

Liverpool advancing for Doucoure https://t.co/aQegNBFyTE — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) August 16, 2023

Delaney reckons that the final price tag for the 23-year-old midfielder could come in at under £50 million. However, he concedes that Palace are wary of losing too many players, with Chelsea currently pursuing winger Michael Olisé at the moment.

That reads a little optimistic for me, as Palace have just seen Liverpool try to pay Brighton £111 million. But hey, if Palace wants to sell for £50 million, that’s cool too! The player is understood to be keen on the move, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Regardless, this is a good development. Liverpool know there is a giant 6-sized hole in the lineup and are attempting to remedy it.