Transfer Rumour Mongering: Saudi Club Al-Nassr Target Alisson

Might Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr be interested in Alisson Becker? Yes, sure. But while Alisson is a world class goalkeeper, catching the interest of a Saudi club in this transfer window isn’t exactly a high bar to clear. If you’ve ever so much as walked past a display of football boots in a mall, you’ve probably gotten an offer to play in their pro league.

Alisson hasn’t hinted that he is interested in a move, but Al-Nassr is said to be hoping that their offer will be too good to refuse. Adding to that is the fact that several of his former Liverpool teammates already moved to that league, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mané. Mané also plays for Al-Nassr, along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, even if the price was right for Alisson, he’d have to do a hell of a lot of pushing to get Liverpool to let him leave after the start of the season and without a back up available. Considering that Liverpool have Alisson in contract until 2027 and how little time there is left to find a replacement, the Reds would likely need to be offered at least twice the £70m they paid to Roma in 2018. Even then, that would be a tough sell.

Alisson is only 30 years old and presumably has plenty of good playing years left in goal before cashing in that final big payout. On the other hand, this transfer window has been bonkers, so maybe we’ll get the Joyce and Reddy double confirmation of it tomorrow.