After two very public snubs, it’s anyone’s guess who Liverpool FC turn to next in their search for a proper defensive midfielder.

One such option is PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangaré, who has been linked with the Reds on a few occasions this and last summer already. The 25-year-old Tifo Football Sensible Transfers favourite reportedly has a £32m release clause in his contract.

Neil Jones, in a chat with Empire of the Kop, details what Liverpool think of the player:

“Liverpool went to PSV in January and bought Cody Gakpo and there was a reason why they were so keen to sign the player. Firstly, they liked the player, secondly, they worried that Ibrahim Sangare and Madueke would be sold which would then impact the price PSV would be prepared to sell Gakpo at.” “So Liverpool clearly see Sangare as someone who will move on to a bigger club. Whether he’s ready for the Liverpool level remains to be seen. It’s a big step from the Eredivisie, he’s played in a few different positions and performed well, and he’s been linked with Liverpool before.” “£32m is not out of anyone’s hitting zone in the Premier League, is it? It’s certainly not out of Liverpool’s! The question is: can he come straight into the side and play games from the off? Is he a No.6 that will fit Liverpool’s needs?”

If Liverpool do want Sangaré, they’ll have to move fast. According to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, Bayern are discussing personal terms with the player, hoping to come to an agreement with him before triggering the release clause.

⚪️ #Eredivisie |



◉ Bayern Munich are discussing personal terms with Ibrahim Sangaré. A proposal will be submit in the next days.



◉ Bayern want to reach an agreement with the player before trigger the release clause of 37M€. PSG are also interested. pic.twitter.com/FzedjDwgNt — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 15, 2023

Reliability of Foot Mercato and Santi’s reporting aside, it’s a reminder that defensive midfielder is a need for many teams other than Liverpool. Since the very public Caicedo/Lavia saga last weekend, it’s been radio silence so far from the Liverpool camp. Will they go for the potential steal in Sangaré? Maybe revisit the Doucouré or Koné rumours from earlier this summer? Go back in for André? Or someone slightly below the radar in Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana?

Who knows. But they’ll have to do it soon.