Official: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Signs with Beşiktaş as Free Agent

Following the expiration of his Liverpool contract on June 30th, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a rather difficult summer with the 29-year-old English midfielder looking for a final opportunity to get his injury-derailed career back on track.

Today, his search for that opportunity and a new club is officially over as he joins Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig following that club’s third-place finish last season and with the goal of closing the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in 2023-24.

Galatasaray’s league season kicks off tonight against fellow Istanbul side Fatih Karagümrük. They then take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their 2023-24 Europa League qualifying playoff against Azerbaijan’s Neftçi PFK on Thursday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be eligible to play for Beşiktaş tonight and having not had a pre-season Thursday doesn’t seem much likelier for a first appearance, but hopefully he can get up to speed quickly and find success at his new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed with the Reds from Arsenal in 2017 and was a key player in Jürgen Klopp’s side until an injury against Roma set him back. In his six seasons at the club he made 146 total appearances and scored 18 goals.