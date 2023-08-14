 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Official: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Signs with Beşiktaş as Free Agent

Injury troubles kept the 29-year-old English midfielder on the bench for much of his Liverpool career.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain arrives in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas
Photo by Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Following the expiration of his Liverpool contract on June 30th, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a rather difficult summer with the 29-year-old English midfielder looking for a final opportunity to get his injury-derailed career back on track.

Today, his search for that opportunity and a new club is officially over as he joins Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig following that club’s third-place finish last season and with the goal of closing the gap on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in 2023-24.

Galatasaray’s league season kicks off tonight against fellow Istanbul side Fatih Karagümrük. They then take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of their 2023-24 Europa League qualifying playoff against Azerbaijan’s Neftçi PFK on Thursday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be eligible to play for Beşiktaş tonight and having not had a pre-season Thursday doesn’t seem much likelier for a first appearance, but hopefully he can get up to speed quickly and find success at his new club.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed with the Reds from Arsenal in 2017 and was a key player in Jürgen Klopp’s side until an injury against Roma set him back. In his six seasons at the club he made 146 total appearances and scored 18 goals.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside