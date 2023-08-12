Chelsea Reportedly Readying £115M Caicedo Bid (But For Real This Time)

The battle for Moises Caicedo may finally be coming to an end.

Despite Brighton being adamant about the deadline that Liverpool met handily, some of the more reliable Chelsea journalists like Matt Law in The Telegraph and Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian are reporting that the club are readying a £115 million bid for Moises Caicedo, eclipsing Liverpool’s previous £110-111 million bid from Thursday.

It’s been clear all summer that Caicedo and his team wanted the Chelsea move, so all other parties are working to make that happen, despite Liverpool’s attempt to swoop in. The question now (and it’s still a question, apparently) is whether or not Chelsea’s updated bid can be structured in a way that keeps them from getting in trouble with Financial Fair Play regulations, at which point it would presumably (finally) be submitted.

On the Liverpool side of things, Jürgen Klopp has reportedly given the player a call and made a compelling argument for the Reds, and owner John Henry and other members of Fenway Sports Group are currently on a flight to England, possibly to help solve or settle the situation such is Liverpool’s need for a defensive midfielder.

Henry himself rarely, if ever, gets personally involved in transfers, so it speaks to the seriousness of the situation if that’s why he’s flying in and it doesn’t turn out that he just always wanted to watch this season’s opener.

So really this is a non-update update sort of thing, as nothing is official from either sides, but with a high stakes transfer like this, every little piece of information is an update.