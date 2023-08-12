Chelsea Reportedly Yet to Make Contact with Roméo Lavia Despite £55M Bid

As we start to get deep into day two of waiting for a supposed Chelsea bid to match Liverpool’s £110M offer for Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, there’s a parallel transfer story to keep an eye on with Southampton’s Roméo Lavia.

With Liverpool having spent the past month trying to get Southampton to drop their £50M asking price before Caicedo unexpectedly became the priority this week, late on Friday Chelsea retaliated to the Reds’ Caicedo bid by submitting a £55M offer for Lavia that was accepted by Southampton.

Today, the news from Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolieri is that despite that bid and its acceptance by the club, Lavia hasn’t yet had direct contact with Chelsea representatives despite that they are supposed to be moving to sign him.

It’s an update that will only embolden Liverpool, who believe Chelsea are bluffing regarding their Lavia posturing and that signing both him and Caicedo would be nearly impossible for them—and that if it wasn’t, that they could simply have matched Liverpool’s Caicedo bid already.