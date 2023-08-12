Rumor Mongering: All Quiet On The Caicedo Front

What a 36 hours, eh?

In the day and a half since Liverpool shocked everyone in the footballing world, including (especially?) their own supporters, by having a record fee accepted by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, the transfer has gone from “sure thing” to “Chelsea are still the preferred club,” with stops, in no particular order, along every single variation between those two points.

Simply, no one knows which way is up, including the very best club connected journalists out there.

The race for Caicedo’s signature might not have the requisite time scale to be considered a “saga,” but the sheer public drama of it all pushes this one into saga territory, a territory which Liverpool have done well to avoid in recent years.

The latest is that Chelsea have offered Southampton a £55m bid for Romeo Lavia, which appears to be a transparent bluff in order to get Liverpool to back down from Caicedo.

The Blues have also briefed journalists that an improved bid for Caicedo is “imminent,” which has been their stance for about 24 hours so far. In the immortal words of Judge Smails, “Well...we’re waiting...”

Chelsea’s hesitancy to match or surpass Liverpool’s £111m bid for Caicedo, paired with their ongoing FFP issues, and their other curious transfer moves in recent days, all point to difficulties the club might have in completing the move for Caicedo.

Then again, this is all speculation and Chelsea might just not back down, since they’re kind of a batshit club about transfers.

So, hang onto your butts. This is far from over.