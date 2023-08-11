Chelsea Reportedly Close to Agreement with Southampton for Roméo Lavia

If anyone tells you they know how the whole Chelsea want Moises Caicedo but won’t meet Brighton’s price so Liverpool meet Brighton’s asking price but maybe Caicedo doesn’t want Liverpool but Roméo Lavia wants Liverpool but Liverpool won’t meet Southampton’s asking price but maybe Chelsea will situation will play out they’re probably lying.

As thing stand, Liverpool have had a British-record £110M bid accepted for Caicedo but the player is dragging his feet in the hopes Chelsea match, while Chelsea have spent the past ten or twelve hours talking about matching but not actually doing so—at one point they were even rumoured to offer a partial player swap in order to match Liverpool’s bid.

Brighton rebuffed that offer. Then Chelsea backed out of their agreement to sign Leeds’ Tyler Adams. Speculation was that doing so would allow them to meet Brighton’s asking price for Caicedo. Instead, now Sky are reporting that after letting their interest in Lavia simmer for 48 hours, Chelsea are close to an agreement with Southampton.

In light of their struggles to meet Liverpool’s Caicedo bid for a player who clearly would prefer Chelsea and who they have been working to sign since at least May, it’s hard to see how they would find the money to pay £50M or so for Lavia and somehow get Caicedo across the line given he will cost around £110M, give or take a million Pounds.

Which leads to more questions than answers. Such as, have they given up on Caicedo? Or are they trying to spook Liverpool into retracting their Caicedo bid in the hopes it allows them to force Brighton to accept a lower fee? Or, since they’re Chelsea, have they somehow figured out a way to sign both despite all recent evidence to the contrary?

So. Like we said. If anyone tells you they know how the whole Chelsea want Moises Caicedo but won’t meet Brighton’s price so Liverpool meet Brighton’s asking price but maybe Caicedo doesn’t want Liverpool but Roméo Lavia wants Liverpool but Liverpool won’t meet Southampton’s asking price situation will play out, well, they’re probably lying.