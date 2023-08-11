Chelsea Abandon Adams Deal in Search of Funds to Raise Caicedo Bid

Liverpool’s apparent capture of 21-year-old star midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton was derailed today when the player and his representatives, having previously informed Liverpool that they were open to the move leading to a British-record £110M bid, decided that he actually only ever wanted to join Chelsea.

In the hours since, though, Chelsea appear to be struggling to meet Liverpool’s bid for the player. In an effort to meet the price point Liverpool’s bid set, they then attempted to offer a partial player swap. Having had that effort rebuffed by Brighton, they have now backed out of their agreement to sign Leeds’ Tyler Adams.

As a result, there are reports now that they may be able to close the valuation gap and push ahead with a bid that would meet or exceed Liverpool’s. Barring another late shock twist, then, it appears that Caicedo may end up where most expected him to as recently as two days ago while Liverpool will be left disappointed and angry.

While Caicedo appears a perfect tactical and technical fit for Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild, there have been open questions about the player’s professionalism—or the professionalism of his agents, which in the end amounts to the same thing—as he has agitated for a move away from Brighton over the past year.

Having been at Brighton for just 18 months and having only risen to prominence over the course 2022-23 season, Caicedo has at times seemed to be agitating publicly for a move to Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid. Any time his name came up, attitude and professionalism was the big question mark.

Having been encouraged by his representatives to make a £110M bid to sign him, what’s happened since will for many be proof those issues mean Liverpool never should have considered him in, but that won’t be enough to dampen the disappointment at missing out on a player who seemed such a perfect fit on the pitch.