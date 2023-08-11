Moises Caicedo Liverpool Transfer at Risk as Player Only Wants Chelsea

After a wild 24 hours that saw Liverpool come from out of nowhere to apparently gazump Chelsea to Moises Caicedo by agreeing a British-record £110M transfer deal for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international, things could be about to get even wilder.

Thursday night brought with it news of breakthroughs as the clubs worked into the early hours of Friday morning to get the deal done and, for a few hours, everything appeared in order with personal terms said to be a formality and talk of a pending medical.

Now, though, things might very much not be in order as there are reports that Caicedo has “decided to keep his word” to Chelsea, with his word being that he would join the London club in the summer having already agreed terms for a contract back in May.

For their part, Brighton are said to still be committed to selling the player to Liverpool, with no improved offer from Chelsea having arrived and no suggestion they might try to revoke their agreement to transfer the player if one were suddenly to appear.

If reports of Caicedo’s insistence on Chelsea are accurate, though—and if they are, maybe he could have communicated as much to Liverpool before they bid £110M for him—it’s hard to see the deal going through. And hard to see where the Reds go from here.