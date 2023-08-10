Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Considering Agreeing January Deal for André

With the Premier League season set to kick off this weekend and the summer transfer window entering its final phase, Liverpool’s push to sign a holding midfielder has seemingly clicked into high gear over the past 24 hours.

Between a reported Chelsea bid for Liverpool target Roméo Lavia and then a possible bid by Liverpool for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo, there have been plenty of developments. Now, there could be movement on the André front.

The 22-year-old Brazilian had recently been linked with Liverpool but reports out of Brazil said Fluminense are unwilling to consider his sale this month and the only way he would depart is if his €35M release clause was triggered.

However, there have been rumblings Fluminense would be more amenable to a January sale and now O Globo are suggesting that Liverpool are considering signing the player now but allowing him to remain in Brazil until the new year.

Such a deal would presumably satisfy his current club, and there has been speculation that André could be available for less than €20M in the January window. Fulham and Sporting Lisbon are also said to be tracking the player.