Rumour Mongering: Bayern Join Chelsea and Liverpool in Caicedo Race

It’s fair to say that the past 24 hours or so have been interesting ones for Liverpool in the transfer market, and fans could be forgiven for feeling a bit of whiplash as they try to keep up with the developments.

First, it was news that Liverpool’s drawn-out pursuit of Southampton’s Roméo Lavia could be derailed by the arrival of Chelsea on the scene, leading to questions as to whether the London Blues were trying to put pressure on Brighton in their own pursuit of Moises Caicedo or if they’d given up on their top target and pivoting to Lavia.

Then came news that Liverpool in turn either bid for or at least made contact with Brighton over Caicedo, with reports from the Chelsea end claiming the Reds had even submitted an offer higher than Chelsea’s last reported £80M bid for the energetic Ecuadorian.

In the midst of it all, Chelsea went and triggered the £20M release clause for Leeds’ Tyler Adams, a move that would seem make it impossible for the Blues to sign both Caicedo and Lavia.

Now, to complicate matters further, fresh off having their latest, €100M+ bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane accepted, German giants Bayern Munich are said to be entering the fray for Caicedo, at least according to Sky.

Given Bayern’s past reputation as relatively conservative transfer spenders, the idea that they might follow up on the Kane deal by splashing big money on Caicedo feels strange but with the pace at which the news is breaking and the landscape changing, well, anything’s possible.

Hell, give it a few hours and maybe Tottenham will turn around and try to use the Kane money to make a late move for Caicedo, too, because we have apparently entered Transfer Thunderdome.