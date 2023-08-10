Liverpool Return the Favour, Make Contact for Caicedo

It appears we’ve entered the “f*** it, why not?” stage of the transfer window.

Liverpool and Chelsea appear to be locked in a serious case of gazump-manship as Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph dropped this bombshell of a tweet from OUT OF NOWHERE.

Understand Liverpool have outbid Chelsea for Moises Caicedo which would also help explain Chelsea’s bid for Lavia. Suggestion however remains that Caicedo would prefer Chelsea move. More to follow #cfc #lfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 10, 2023

Other LFC-connected journalists would soon clarify that no official bid has been made, but contact between the two clubs has been made.

Liverpool have made contact with Brighton over Moisés Caicedo, as per @Matt_Law_DT, but sources have indicated that the Ecuadorian is still expected to join Chelsea.



The Reds' pursuit of Roméo Lavia remains ongoing, while as per @Tanziloic, Al Ahli want Thiago. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 10, 2023

Everyone has been saying he wants to go to Chelsea, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up with Lavia and Chelsea gets the Ecuadorian midfielder they’ve coveted all window long. Chelsea have also seemingly secured Tyler Adams from Leeds, and he’s of a similar profile to Caicedo. Depending on your point of view, they’ve either abandoned the chase or are stocking up on a certain type of player. Only time will tell.

Still, if Liverpool actually go ahead and do this, what a game-changing move it could be. It would also appear to indicate that Liverpool rate Lavia, but just do not value him at £50m. Would they go for Caicedo at £100m? That seems improbable when the player’s massive pricetag apparently prevented the club from making a bid in January but they do have £53m more than they expected, and since they’re spending all this cash, I guess they’re thinking they might as well go for the player they rate higher. Caicedo’s preference will decide where he goes, so it’s up to Klopp and team to put in the phone calls and bring the player out for a day in Blackpool if needed. Liverpool are exploring all the options on the table. Let’s see how it all plays out.