Chelsea Reportedly Make £48M Bid for Roméo Lavia

Clash of the no DMs.

By dxtehsecks
Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton FC - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool’s drawn out efforts to sign Roméo Lavia from Southampton could be in trouble tonight based on reports from David Ornstein and Sacha Tavolieri that Chelsea have made a bid for the defensive midfielder. Because of course.

It’s said to be a £48m bid, which is somewhat puzzling because the entire world knows Southampton are holding out for £50m, though whether there’s anything more to read into that is anyone’s guess at this point.

Sacha Tavolieri doesn’t have super reassuring words to share with Liverpool fans. He’s essentially been the mouthpiece for Lavia and his camp, and his wording suggests that the prospect of taking his talents to London may have swayed Lavia.

Well, then. If Liverpool do get gazumped here, they’ll have no one else to blame but themselves. That being said, it could also be that Chelsea are trying to force the issue with Brighton regarding Moises Caicedo. They were also reportedly in the hunt for Leed United’s Tyler Adams recently.

Then again, they might have genuinely given up on Caicedo and want Lavia now. Who the hell knows? One thing is for sure, If Liverpool don’t wrap this up soon... yeah, welp.

