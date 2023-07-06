Liverpool Reportedly Only Considering Roméo Lavia Bid

Following the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and with Alexis Mac Allister’s signature secured early in the window, Liverpool have made the two big midfield signings they headed into the offseason knowing they had to make.

If a third player is to arrive for the middle of the park, it’s likely to be one comfortable taking on a role in the six—ruling out Nice’s Khéphren Thuram, who has the statistical profile of a box-to-box player similar to Nicolò Barella and Gavi—but even then there is currently no push to make such a signing.

That’s the latest from club-connected David Lynch, who answered questions about the club’s ongoing summer recruitment plans at This Is Anfield today and said that while the Reds are particularly interest in Southampton’s Roméo Lavia, they aren’t currently working to close a deal.

For some, a wait and see approach will rankle, but the reality is that having signed two midfielders who each played well over 3,000 minutes last season—while players who collectively saw less than 3,000 minutes of action in midfield last season have departed—any a third signing isn’t a top priority.

If another midfielder were to depart—and both Thiago and Fabinho have been linked with Saudi clubs—or if another club moving for Lavia forced their hand the situation might change, but nothing appears imminent.

Liverpool headed into the summer with the expectation being that they would sign at least two midfielders and one defender, with a third midfielder or other signings likely depending on targets of opportunity appearing or new needs within the squad becoming clear over the offseason.