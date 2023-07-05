Rumour Mongering: Livepool Look to Schuurs Again

According to a report from Tutto Sport, Liverpool FC are interested in Torino’s 23-year-old centre-back Perr Schuurs. If you’re thinking that name sounds familiar, then you’d be right. Liverpool were linked with Schuurs during the great centre-back crisis of 2020/21. The horrors. Schuurs was still playing for Ajax then.

Per the report, both Liverpool and Napoli have had bids turned down by Torino. The Reds reportedly offered 30 million euros, while the Italian champions submitted a bid worth 28 million euros. Schuurs is valued at around £42.8 million (50 million euros) but Tutto Sport says that their president could agree a deal if a bid of around 40 million euros is received. That would represent an excellent bit of business for them since Schuurs was signed for 10 million euros just last summer.

The rumour does not particularly convince me at this moment, but that’s mainly because there are still many transfer dominoes to fall for the Reds. Liverpool have other priorities right now - the chase for Romeo Lavia or a defensive midfield option. After that, Liverpool have been linked with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, which would definitely be a difficult transfer to pull off and very much dependent on the player pushing for it. Potential outgoings, like Thiago and Matip could also affect what Liverpool do in terms of defensive reinforcements.