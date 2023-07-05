Rumour Mongering: Feyenoord Interested in Phillips

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Dutch champions Feyenoord have registered their interest in Liverpool FC defender Nat Phillips.

This comes on the heels of Leeds United declaring their interest in the player last week. Liverpool value Phillips at £10million.

Champions League or Championship football? It seems like a pretty straightforward decision to me, but perhaps a move to Yorkshire wouldn’t be as demanding as one to Rotterdam. We’ll see where Nat ends up going.

Either way, it’s looking like Phillips will finally have the chance to play regular football again. At 26 years old, his last couple of seasons has been relatively limited in terms of appearances, with only five made last season. It seems that every time Nat has been on the verge of a move, it has been scrapped due to the difference of a few million pounds or because an inevitable Liverpool FC defender crisis appeared to be on the horizon. Let’s hope that this time, Nat Phillips can get the move and playing time he deserves.