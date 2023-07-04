Liverpool Reportedly Accelerate Roméo Lavia Interest

Liverpool’s summer plans always included signing at least two midfielders, with a potential third signing likely to depend both on outgoings and whether enough value could be found to justify any additional recruitment.

Following the club’s decision to trigger Dominik Szoboszlai’s £60M release clause instead of continuing their efforts to sign Khéphren Thuram for closer to £35M, then, there was reason to think a third wasn’t especially likely.

Over the past two days, though, consensus amongst Liverpool’s club-connected journalists has gravitated towards Southampton’s 19-year-old rising star Belgian Roméo Lavia. And now we’re getting chatter out of Belgium.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, one of the most reliable sources for football news from that country, a deal isn’t done but talks are “advancing well” between Lavia and Liverpool and the Reds will try to do a deal for £40M.

Lavia’s situation is complicated by a £40M Manchester City buyback clause that kicks in next summer. Manchester’s Citizens also hold a sell-on clause entitling them to 20% of any profit if another club purchases Lavia.

Southampton bought the young Belgian for £10.5M in 2022, and given his time at City’s academy and now at Saints, the holding midfielder will qualify as homegrown for Premier League sides after his 21-year-old season.

Add all of that up along with rumoured Chelsea and Arsenal interest—though both clubs currently have other priorities—and it’s an exceptionally difficult negotiation environment that the Reds now find themselves in.

Still, if relegated Southampton need the money now and the player sees Liverpool as the best place to take his next steps at, a deal could be possible and it certainly does appear that Liverpool believe one is possible.