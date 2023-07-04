Thiago Alcantara to Saudi Arabia Transfer Talk Intensifies

For those who have spent any time watching Liverpool Football Club, it quickly becomes clear when the club wants to put information out into the world; that there are journalists with obvious high-level contacts; that when all come out with the same thing, it’s clear they have been briefed.

It’s that kind of a situation we’ve seen over the past 12 hours or so as a string of reports have emerged concerning Saudi interest in Thiago Alcantara—and Liverpool’s supposed willingness to sell—from the likes of The Times’ Paul Joyce, The Athletic’s David Ornstein, and Sky’s Melissa Reddy.

A sale would, of course, be dependant on Liverpool’s valuation being met, and as yet no bids have been made. It would also be dependant on Thiago wanting to leave, and between the various reports it can be cobbled together that he has already rejected at least one Saudi proposal.

However, it’s difficult to imagine this deluge of reports concerning Thiago’s future and seemingly preparing fans for his potential departure if said departure weren’t considered at the very least a strong possibility within the club, and some have gone as far to tie it to the potential arrival of Roméo Lavia.

In a summer that has already seen significant turnover in the squad, some will question the wisdom of selling a classy veteran like Thiago to help smooth the transition. Regardless, while his departure may not be an absolute certainty, it seems wise at this point to treat it as a strong possibility.