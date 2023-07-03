Rumour Mongering: Spurs Agree Terms with Liverpool Target Van de Ven

In addition to rebuilding their midfield, Liverpool are expected to sign at least one centre half this summer with an eye to the future, and few players have been as strongly linked to fill that role for the Reds this summer as Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

However, it appears likely today that the tall and pacy 22-year-old is set to instead join Tottenham Hotspur, with reliable reports out of the Netherlands suggesting personal terms have been agreed and the player’s transfer imminent.

The left-footed defender is expected to cost Spurs between £30-35M, seemingly a fair price in the current market for a defender with his physical and technical talent, and if the deal goes through as expected some will wonder why Liverpool appear out of the running.

However, as recently as today, journalists with ties to the club continued to suggest that the Reds do still hold interest in Van de Ven, and some will remember that Luis Diaz at one point was said to be a done deal for Spurs before Liverpool snatched him away from them.