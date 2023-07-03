Rumour Mongering: Fenerbahce Target Liverpool’s Thiago

With Liverpool signing a pair of talented midfielders and the possibility of yet another arriving before the transfer window ends, there have been questions about what that could mean for some of the Reds’ current options in the centre of the pitch.

In particular about Thiago Alcantara, the exceptionally talented 32-year-old with a spotty injury record and a year left on his contract. When fit, Thiago remains an exceptional player—but his fitness record suggests 2,000 minutes a season is his maximum.

While most of the speculation has been about a potential Saudi move—and, we should stress, it has been very speculative—according to club-connected Neil Jones, it could be Turkey where the veteran Spanish international ends up if he does depart.

Fenerbahce are the club said to be interested, and so far no bid has been made. If one were, it’s unlikely it would represent a massive windfall for the Reds, and one has to ask if Thiago himself would be interested in taking a likely pay cut to go to Turkey.

Nothing is impossible, but between what would likely be a low fee for the Reds and a pay cut to head to a weaker league for the player it would seem to be a non-starter. Still, it will be interesting to see if more plausible options emerge in the weeks ahead.