Rumour Mongering: Reds Eye Romeo Lavia for Next Signing

Now that the the ink on Szoboszlai’s contract is dry, it’s probably soon enough to turn to every other rumour we could potentially monger before the end of transfer season. One of the tenuous links that the papers are discussing today is with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who will surely be interested in moving to a Premier League club now that the Saints have been relegated.

The rumour mill isn’t exactly certain if Lavia is high on the shortlist, but they (see: Liverpool Echo) believe that the Ralph Hasenhuttl connection might be prompting Liverpool’s interest.

“We know his qualities but we try and be positive with him, but also critical because we want to make him a top-class player,” Hasenhuttl said about Lavia when Southampton signed him for £10.5m. “It is important for those players to not get immediate praise for their okay or good performances, but also be critical with the things he has to make better.”

“What I like about these young lads is they seem to be very self-critical and want to learn, and want to have input all the time. This is a very good character I think to get better, because when you think you are a superstar it is hard to make them better.”

Per a recent report in the Athletic, Liverpool are favourites to sign the 19-year-old midfielder. Whether or not this is remotely true remains to be seen.