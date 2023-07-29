Fabinho Reportedly Completes Medical Ahead of £40M Move

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Fabinho has undergone a medical with his new club [insert Saudi sportswashing team here] ahead of an eye-watering £40M move.

This move has been more or less public knowledge for the last few weeks. The Brazilian defensive midfielder did not even make the trip to participate in the Liverpool’s 10-day preseason training camp in Germany, let alone their current preseason tour in Singapore. And the move was not, repeat not, delayed because of his French Bulldogs.

Unlike with Henderson’s move, Fabinho’s willingness to be a puppet in Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing project won’t raise too many eyebrows. Indeed, the public political leanings of Fabinho and his wife make this move a much better fit on the surface.

From Liverpool’s perspective, making £40M from a 29-year-old star whose midfield prowess is already in the decline is great business (even if it makes the club at least somewhat complicit in the sportswashing project). One, however, might question a player who would rather see out the last few good years of his career in relative obscurity in Saudi Arabia. But hey, get that money, I guess (so long as they actually pay you).

Expect this move to be wrapped up relatively soon.