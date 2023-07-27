Fabinho Left Behind Pending Al-Ittihad Move as Reds Head to Singapore

After looking like it was a nearly done deal last week, Fabinho Tavares’ move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad has faced multiple setbacks—some real and some seemingly a little fanciful or even entirely imagined—in recent days.

From questions about whether he could take his French Bulldogs into the country to delays in Al-Ittihad being granted clearance to sign new players due to financial issues to concerns the club might not be able to pay the agreed upon fee to schedule, the deal has appeared on unexpectedly shaky grounds of late.

Following earlier reports that the deal was back on track, we now have confirmation that the 29-year-old Brazilian will in fact be left behind on Merseyside as the rest of the team head to Singapore for phase three of pre-season.

Having announced a 27-man travelling squad, Fabinho isn’t on it pending his Saudi transfer. Also of note is the fact that Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic also aren’t on the list, as both will stay in Liverpool to continue rehab work. There are hopes that both will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.

For the time being, though—and with Jordan Henderson’s move to Al-Ettifaq now official—it means for the moment the Reds have no players with any experience available for the six, a situation that forced Trent Alexander-Arnold into the role to poor effect in their first two pre-season friendlies.

The Reds, though, are currently pressing to complete a deal for Southampton holding midfielder Roméo Lavia, with the 19-year-old said to be set on the move and the two sides deep in negotiations over a transfer fee.