Rumour Mongering: Fabinho Transfer Reportedly Back On

Fabinho’s move from Liverpool FC to Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia is reportedly back on after a few hilarious days of stalling amid rumours of Fabinho’s dogs reportedly not being allowed in Saudi as a potential reason to tank the deal.

It was a rumour that made anybody with any knowledge of dogs chuckle. The law in question forbids Pitbulls, and Fabinho clearly has French Bulldogs. Summer F5 season is truly strange and bizarre.

Renewed expectation that Fabinho £40m move to Al Ittihad will go ahead after deal had stalled over payment terms to Liverpool. Talks started again. Liverpool first bid for Romeo Lavia was £34m plus £4m add ons and Southampton expecting another approach. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 26, 2023

If Fabinho does leave, it will probably be for the best. Liverpool are very unlikely to find another offer from other suitors in the £40m range. The only issue is that the recruitment team is working on a very tight turnaround to find his replacement. Romeo Lavia’s arrival looks likely and will go a long way towards addressing the position. I’ll feel slightly better if they manage to get someone slightly more experienced in as well, so that Lavia isn’t thrown straight into the cauldron of fire that is playing defensive mid in a Klopp team, but we’ll see where it goes from here.