 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Fabinho Transfer Reportedly Back On

Dogs gave the all-clear.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
Liverpool Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabinho’s move from Liverpool FC to Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia is reportedly back on after a few hilarious days of stalling amid rumours of Fabinho’s dogs reportedly not being allowed in Saudi as a potential reason to tank the deal.

It was a rumour that made anybody with any knowledge of dogs chuckle. The law in question forbids Pitbulls, and Fabinho clearly has French Bulldogs. Summer F5 season is truly strange and bizarre.

If Fabinho does leave, it will probably be for the best. Liverpool are very unlikely to find another offer from other suitors in the £40m range. The only issue is that the recruitment team is working on a very tight turnaround to find his replacement. Romeo Lavia’s arrival looks likely and will go a long way towards addressing the position. I’ll feel slightly better if they manage to get someone slightly more experienced in as well, so that Lavia isn’t thrown straight into the cauldron of fire that is playing defensive mid in a Klopp team, but we’ll see where it goes from here.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside