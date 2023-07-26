Jordan Henderson Seen Filming Goodbye Video

It’s a foregone conclusion that millionaire Jordan Henderson has made the decision to tarnish his otherwise stellar Liverpool legacy by agreeing to a move to Saudi Arabian team Al Ettifaq for some more extra millions in his bank account. The press has been reporting on this as he joins former teammates Steven Gerrard, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho in Saudi Arabia. Pretty soon we’ll be able to make a Former Liverpool Players in Saudia Arabia Best XI, so look forward to that.

While the move hasn’t been confirmed, footage has leaked of Henderson filming a goodbye video on the pitch at Anfield, likely is preparation for the announcement of his move.

Jordan Henderson filming a goodbye video at Anfield today.pic.twitter.com/UidwG2o1uD — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 25, 2023

Henderson has been allowed to stay home on Merseyside while the rest of Jürgen Klopp’s team went to Germany and then Singapore for preseason training.

The 33-year-old player spent his 12 years at Anfield clawing his way up and earning the respect of the fans, his teammates, and every manager he served under. Eventually he rose to the role of captain and lifted every possible trophy with the club. Now he’ll be leaving without a proper Anfield send off in front of the fans.

It’s a bittersweet ending to an otherwise excellent career.