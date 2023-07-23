Jordan Henderson Has Medical While Fabinho Transfer Hits Stumbling Block

As most of the Liverpool club are toiling away in Germany in preparation for the upcoming Premier League season, both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are back in the UK ahead of potential moves to clubs in Saudi Arabia. While Fabinho did not travel with the squad to Germany as he seemed set to make the move, Henderson was allowed to leave preseason preparations to discuss the move with his family after a deal had been struck between Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq.

Now it seems that the Henderson transfer is all but a certainty while there is doubt about the Fabinho deal, though for some rather unusual reasons. On the Henderson front, it was reported that he had a medical in Manchester on Friday. It just seems a matter of time now for all of the paperwork to be signed on the £12million move to the side managed by Steven Gerrard.

While Henderson’s deal seems to be set now, Fabinho reportedly faces a quandary. The Brazilian holding midfielder seemed set for a £40million move to Al-Itiihad, but the deal may be held up if his French Bulldogs are not allowed in the country. According to the Saudi embassy, the only dogs allowed entry into the country are supposed to be hunting dogs, guard dogs, or seeing-eye dogs. It also states that breeds such as Rottweilers and Pit Bulls are expressly prohibited.

Just do you know we do our research around here, we checked out petreolocation.com, which lists a more full list of breeds prohibited in Saudi Arabia. English Bulldogs are on the prohibited list, as are all toy and terrier breeds, but French Bulldogs are not specifically listed. A google search does show French Bulldogs for sale in Riyadh and Jeddah, so it does seem likely that there would be a way to make some sort of concession. Fabinho is said to be asking for further clarification into the matter before signing a deal.