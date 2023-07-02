Dominik Szoboszlai on Signing for Liverpool and Anfield Nerves

Liverpool’s newest signing has arrived and will wear the number eight for the Reds, and we’ve got an in-depth tactical breakdown to let you know what to expect from Dominik Szoboszlai.

And for those wondering about how properly pronounce his name, Szoboszlai clarified that question mark, with the SZ in Hungarian essentially a splitting of the difference between the two letters.

Learn perfect pronunciation of Dominik Szoboszlai from the man himself pic.twitter.com/EtUfUazHJZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2023

We’ve also now got the first interview the player following his signing, with the Hungarian star eager to take his next steps as a player as one of the cornerstones of Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild.

“I enjoyed the last days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better,” he said. “The last three or four days [were] really long, but at the end I’m here, I’m happy, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Really historic club, really good players, good coach—everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step with a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

When the season kicks off in August, he’ll be making his debut as a Red at Anfield but it won’t be the first time he’s played there, as he impressed in an exciting 4-3 defeat while at Salzburg.

“I’ve almost never been nervous before the game, I think this was the first time in my life,” he said of his first visit to Anfield in 2019 with Salzburg. “The stadium, the fans were unbelievable.

“And [now] we will see how it is when they are with me. [I’m] counting the days back because it’s a really proud time to get on the pitch in Anfield as a player for Liverpool.”