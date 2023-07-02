Domink Szoboszlai Takes the Eight for Liverpool

Liverpool have completed their second major signing of the 2023 offseason, as Hungary and RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai arrives to continue Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild following the club’s decision to trigger his €70M (£60M) release clause late on Friday.

Befitting that outlay and his expected important role moving forward for the Reds, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has chosen to take on the number eight shirt for the Reds made famous in the Premier League era by the dynamic Steven Gerrard.

Szoboszlai had worn the 17 at Leipzig and regularly wears the ten made famous by Ferenc Puskás with Hungary, and had the shirt been open it’s the ten he might have selected here—it also might have better aligned with expectations he will take on the Reds’ most advanced midfield role.

A driving midfield playmaker with a massive engine wearing the eight for Liverpool, though, seems like a perfect match for the Reds. Now we’ll just have to hope that his time in the shirt goes better than the last midfielder Liverpool signed from Leipzig who took up the eight.