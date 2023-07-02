Official: Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai From Leipzig in €70M Deal

After moving quickly over the past 48 hours, Liverpool have today officially completed their second big move of the summer, scooping up RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The surprising news broke on Friday that Liverpool had agreed to trigger the player’s €70M (£60M) release clause before it expired at the end of June, avoiding any long and drawn out negotiations given Leipzig had signalled their resistance to doing a deal.

Once word was out, things moved quickly with Szoboszlai seen touching down on Merseyside on Saturday to undergo his medical, sign his contract, and complete his move to his new club.

Beyond the size of the fee itself, triggering his release clause and paying the entire €70M up front is a major signal of intent for Liverpool—and a big show of faith for the 22-year-old, signalling that he is certain to be a very important part of Jürgen Klopp’s plans moving forward.

Liverpool’s transfer business likely isn’t over, either, and following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and now Szoboszlai, at minimum one significant defensive signing is expected and another midfielder could yet arrive, though that seems less certain at the moment.

For today, though, the story is Szoboszlai, whose engine and positional flexibility as either an advanced midfielder or even potentially to play in the front line will be of huge benefit to Klopp. The Reds seem determined to make a statement in this transfer window, and after watching Szoboszlai go from a player nobody had linked with the club to a done deal in less than a week, it’s anyone’s guess which player could be next.