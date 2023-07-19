Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Considering Ibrahim Sangaré

Silly season is truly well and underway. Courtesy of the r/liverpoolfc subreddit, an insider on a PSV Eindhoven fan forum has stated that Liverpool FC are eyeing their 25-year-old defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré as a replacement for Fabinho.

The translation, by user u/TomV23, is as follows:

The rumors about Sangaré are correct. Liverpool are waiting for Fabinho to leave and they think they can get Sangaré with that money. There is contact between Liverpool and Kiki Musampa (his agent). May also explain why Sangare has held off other Premier League clubs who I believe cannot be ruled out. I expect everything to accelerate in the next 10 days.

Sangaré reportedly has a £32.5 million release clause. Liverpool were also linked with him last summer, but for whatever reason, the club did not make a move for the Ivorian midfielder. The midfielder was reported to have been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest just a week ago, so if it does track that, he seems to be holding off for something.

Given Liverpool’s well-publicised reluctance to meet Southampton’s £50 million asking price, this move does make some sense. He’s a much more experienced operator, and the release clause makes him a reasonable purchase in a rather dire market for defensive midfielders. We’ll see if this rumour has any legs to it, if at all.