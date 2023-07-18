Rumour Mongering: Al Hilal Want Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

With Liverpool already in negotiations with Saudi Pro League sides over the potential sales of two players, midfielders Fabinho Tavares and Jordan Henderson, there could be a third Saudi transfer saga on the horizon for the Reds.

That’s because the transfer chatter out of Portugal today has Portuguese managerial legend and current Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus having made Liverpool forward Luis Diaz a top target, with the Saudi club said to be willing to pay €50M.

It’s a story and proposed fee that will raise eyebrows given the Reds paid around that much for Diaz in 2022 and rather than being a player at the tail end of his prime years potentially looking for a payday, the Colombian is 26 years old.

It’s also worth noting that even the Portuguese story casts Al Hilal’s interest as a very, very long shot, with the Reds said not to have any interest in selling and no suggestion that the player wants out—just that Jesus wants to sign him.

Still, given the way other stories surrounding the upstart sportswashing Saudi Pro League have developed, it’s hard to say with any real certainty what the coming weeks and days—and maybe even hours—may hold on this occasion.