Your Transfer Rumour Is Exhausting: Yep, It’s Mbappe Again

Something something Backstreet’s Back and so is this rumour that is genuinely the most tedious thing in the world at this point. It’s Kylian Mbappe and his link to Liverpool, a team that—at this point—don’t appear to actually have a midfield anymore.

Let’s be clear: it’s not happening. It’s definitely not happening, even if John Henry did reportedly take Mbappe and his family on a private jet joyride (and boy oh boy, isn’t that a fun sentence to read while we experience increasingly dangerous effects of climate change?) around Nice while “discussing [Mbappe’s] future.” It’s not happening for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that Mbappe earns £650,000 per week and has reportedly received a €100m (£87m) signing bonus, which mean Liverpool can’t afford him in any shape or form. But hope springs eternal, or more accurately, column inches need filling, so here we are again.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit,” Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph earlier this summer, fanning the flames of this rumour for yet another season. “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

If nothing else, at least Mbappe’s mum got something out of that private jet ride.