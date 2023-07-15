Liverpool Assessing Long-Term Fabinho Replacement

It seems inevitable now that Fabinho will be the next of Liverpool’s Brazilians to be seduced by that sweet, sweet Saudi money. The club received a tempting £40 million offer from Al Ittihad and then released the 32-man preseason training roster without Fabinho on it.

This sudden interest came as a shock to Liverpool supporters — and likely the club themselves — last week. It means that plans for a long-term replacement for Fabinho have to be significantly accelerated.

According to Melissa Reddy, Liverpool are looking at several players to fill that void. The most talked about of them is Romeo Lavia, but she included other names as well.

Liverpool had been assessing longer-term candidates to replace Fabinho. Profile might shift as they'll require an immediate starter. Among the names mooted have been Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia...



Moises Caicedo not on their list. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 15, 2023

Other men mentioned in her Tweet included Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina, Bayern Munich player Ryan Gravenberch, and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. She specifically noted that Moises Caicedo is not on the list, which will be a blow to some fans.

We are officially in mid-July. In years past, Liverpool completed all of their transfers in early to give the players time to adjust to the team. It seems that this crazy season will be different, and we may be seeing some late moves as the club work on filling their empty midfield rosters.