Fabinho Left Out of 32-Man Liverpool Training Camp Squad

Amid transfer speculation, the Brazilian midfielder’s absence will raise eyebrows, as will Jordan Henderson’s inclusion.

By Zachary Marx
Liverpool Training Session Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named a 32-man squad for Liverpool’s preseason training camp, set to take place in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. There is one notable player missing, Fabinho, and an equally notable player participating, captain Jordan Henderson.

Both Fabinho and Henderson have been linked with moves away to Saudi Arabia, with the latter especially drawing ire from Liverpool supporters due to his previously espoused allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

If there is anything to be read through the fog of (transfer) war, it’s that Fabinho is likely close to a move, and Henderson is not as close. Or perhaps Henderson had a change of heart after seeing the online reaction, thus proving that bullying works.

As far as the football side of this football training camp goes: the Reds will be there for 10 days of intensive training, with friendlies scheduled against Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth.

The other 31 players are: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Adrian, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Pitaluga, Bradley, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Jaros, Koumas, McConnell (presumably not Mitch), Mrozek, Quansah, Scanlon.

