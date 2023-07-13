Official: Liverpool Defender Sepp van den Berg Joins Mainz on Loan

On a day when all the Liverpool news has focused on some major potential outgoings, it’s a less heralded name who actually secures his departure, with 21-year-old Dutch centre half Sepp van den Berg completing a loan move to Mainz 05.

The young defender spent last season on loan with Schalke in Germany but made just nine first team appearances for the side that finished 17th in the Bundesliga and was relegated. Hopefully, Mainz this season will prove a better fit for young Sepp.

After arriving on Merseyside in 2019 in a deal that could rise to £4.4M with add-ons, expectations were high for the youngster, and a year and a half in the Championship with Preston with 66 total appearances seemed to point to a bright future.

Taking the next step after that, though, proved more difficult than might have been expected last season and hope will be that in 2023-24 he will get the chance to continue his development and show his best qualities for another German side.